POINT REYES, Calif. (KRON) — A bomb cyclone and atmospheric river are combining forces Wednesday evening to unleash powerful rainstorms, and some parts of the North Bay are already witnessing lightning strikes off the coast.

The National Weather Service’s 3:15 p.m. radar update wrote, “The heavier rain is knocking on our door. Starting to see heavier rain off the coast with a few lightning strikes near Point Reyes.”

“There appears to be lightning occurring in both warm sector of this storm as well as along the cold front … indicative of both a pretty unstable atmosphere overall as well as the rapid rate of strengthening,” climate scientist Daniel Swain wrote.

Thunderstorms with lightning strikes were recorded today off the North Bay coast near Point Reyes. This satellite loop of Jan 4, 2023 storm by @CIRA_CSU @CW3E_Scripps includes a global lightning map overlay. #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/XI8RLYjTVl — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) January 5, 2023

Wednesday morning’s warm front is being followed by a brutal cold front with whipping winds and heavy rain Wednesday evening.

“It’s going to be a wild and stormy night,” KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow said. “This evening, that’s when we are going to see the most intense wind, maybe some 70 mph gusts along mountain tops.”

📡Radar Update 3:15 PM – The heavier rain is knocking on our door. Starting to see heavier rain off the coast with a few lightning strikes near Point Reyes. #cawx pic.twitter.com/G9GH2Asm3y — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 4, 2023

The NWS Bay Area recorded wind gusts of 85 mph in Marin at 4:30 p.m. Rapid downpours will drop up to an inch of rain in less than an hour between 5 p.m.-8 p.m. in the Bay Area, according to the NWS. The worst of the rain will move in the mountains starting around 10 p.m. with up to 8 inches of rain.

More thunderstorms with possible lightning are in the forecast tonight.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning that will remain in effect through Thursday.