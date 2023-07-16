SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted at 9:16 p.m. it’s getting reports of lightning strikes visible to the north of Santa Rosa.

The National Weather Service said Sunday there’s a chance of thunderstorms in Northern California, down into the North Bay Area and Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties, between 9 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday.

That could include occasional lightning, limited rain, wind gusts and possible fire danger from lightning strikes.

The NWS said Sunday “Elevated convection chances will be increasing over portions of interior NorCal as upper-level moisture streams north into Northern California. We could see some overnight and early morning thunderstorm activity.”

(BCN) — The National Weather Service reported at 9:24 p.m. that lightning strikes have been reported from Healdsburg to Napa.

The NWS said “The stronger cells will be moving through Napa County over the next hour or so. Most of them seem to be relatively short-lived. Remember to report any potential fires to 911.” The Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted at 9:16 p.m. they’re getting reports of lightning strikes visible to the north of Santa Rosa.

Thunderstorms could last until 5 a.m. Monday, the NWS said Sunday.

