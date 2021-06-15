List: Bay Area cooling centers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With temperatures set to reach triple digits in the upcoming days, cities across the Bay Area are anticipated to open cooling centers for people who need to beat the heat.
A Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday, with the hottest days of the week being Thursday and Friday.
Further inland, the Heat Advisory is expected to be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning as temperatures will approach and exceed 100 degrees.
City and County of San Francisco
Cooling Centers in Alameda County
City of San Leandro
San Leandro Public Library
300 Estudillo Avenue
Tues-Sat, 12 pm – 7 pm
Bayfair Shopping Center Mall
15555 E. 14th St.
Open all week 10 am – 8 pm
City of Livermore
Robert Livermore Community Center
4444 East Ave.
Wednesday 6/16 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.Thursday 6/17 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.Friday 6/18 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.Saturday 6/19 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.Sunday 6/20 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Cooling Centers in Contra Costa County
City of Antioch
-Nick Rodriguez Community Center at 213 F Street, Antioch, (925) 776-3050
Call (925) 776-3070 for more information or visit www.antiochca.gov.
City of Brentwood
Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., Brentwood, (925) 516-5444 (call for hours)
City of Concord
Concord Senior Center, 2727 Parkside Circle, Concord, (925) 671-3320
City of Martinez
Martinez Senior Center, 818 Green Street, Martinez, (925) 370-8770
City of Pleasant Hill
Pleasant Hill Community Center, 320 Civic Drive
Wed-Thursday, Noon – 8 pm
Contra Costa Co EHSD Office, 400 Ellinwood Way, Wed-Friday, 8am – 5pm
Cooling Centers in Santa Clara County
City of Cupertino
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Cupertino Library
10800 Torre Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014
City of Gilroy
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Gilroy Library
350 W 6th St, Gilroy, CA 95020
City of Los Altos
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Los Altos Library
13 S San Antonio Rd, Los Altos, CA 94022
City of Milpitas
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Milpitas Library
160 N Main St, Milpitas, CA 95035
City of Morgan Hill
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Morgan Hill Library
660 W Main Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
City of San José
Wednesday, June 16 – Friday, June 18 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Camden Community Center
3369 Union Ave., San José, CA 95124
Wednesday, June 16 – Friday, June 18 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Joyce Ellington Library
491 E. Empire St. San José, CA 95112
City of Santa Clara
Wednesday, June 16 – Friday, June 18 from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Senior Center
1303 Fremont Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050
City of Saratoga
Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Saratoga Library
13650 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070
Cooling centers in San Mateo County
Cooling centers in Solano County
- Cooling Centers for the County are the Solano County Public Libraries during normal operating hours. These locations cannot handle pets.
- City residents unable to utilize these facilities should contact their local city offices for information on cooling centers within their communities.
- For Solano County Public Library locations and hours, please visit http://www.solanolibrary.com/locations/
- Additional Cooling Centers may be open in various cities. Contact your local city offices for information on what may be available in your community.
– Benicia
– Fairfield
– Suisun
– Vallejo
– Dixon
– Rio Vista
– Vacaville