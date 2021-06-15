List: Bay Area cooling centers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With temperatures set to reach triple digits in the upcoming days, cities across the Bay Area are anticipated to open cooling centers for people who need to beat the heat.

A Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday, with the hottest days of the week being Thursday and Friday.

Further inland, the Heat Advisory is expected to be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning as temperatures will approach and exceed 100 degrees.

City and County of San Francisco

TBA

Cooling Centers in Alameda County

City of San Leandro

San Leandro Public Library

300 Estudillo Avenue

Tues-Sat, 12 pm – 7 pm

Bayfair Shopping Center Mall

15555 E. 14th St.

Open all week 10 am – 8 pm

City of Livermore

Robert Livermore Community Center

4444 East Ave.

Wednesday 6/16 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.Thursday 6/17 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.Friday 6/18 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.Saturday 6/19 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.Sunday 6/20 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Cooling Centers in Contra Costa County

City of Antioch

-Nick Rodriguez Community Center at 213 F Street, Antioch, (925) 776-3050

Call (925) 776-3070 for more information or visit www.antiochca.gov.

City of Brentwood

Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., Brentwood, (925) 516-5444 (call for hours)

City of Concord

Concord Senior Center, 2727 Parkside Circle, Concord, (925) 671-3320

City of Martinez

Martinez Senior Center, 818 Green Street, Martinez, (925) 370-8770

City of Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill Community Center, 320 Civic Drive

Wed-Thursday, Noon – 8 pm

Contra Costa Co EHSD Office, 400 Ellinwood Way, Wed-Friday, 8am – 5pm

Cooling Centers in Santa Clara County

City of Cupertino

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014



City of Gilroy

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Gilroy Library

350 W 6th St, Gilroy, CA 95020



City of Los Altos

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Los Altos Library

13 S San Antonio Rd, Los Altos, CA 94022



City of Milpitas

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Milpitas Library

160 N Main St, Milpitas, CA 95035



City of Morgan Hill

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Morgan Hill Library

660 W Main Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037



City of San Jos é

Wednesday, June 16 – Friday, June 18 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Camden Community Center

3369 Union Ave., San José, CA 95124



Wednesday, June 16 – Friday, June 18 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Joyce Ellington Library

491 E. Empire St. San José, CA 95112



City of Santa Clara

Wednesday, June 16 – Friday, June 18 from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Senior Center

1303 Fremont Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050



City of Saratoga

Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Saratoga Library

13650 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070

Cooling centers in San Mateo County

TBA

Cooling centers in Solano County