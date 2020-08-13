LIST: Cooling centers around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Record or near-record heat is expected across the Bay from Friday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service,
With temperatures approaching triple digits, you may be looking to cool down somewhere if your house doesn’t have air conditioning.
Here’s an updated list of cooling centers around the Bay:
Alameda County
Livermore
Robert Livermore Community Center: 4444 East Ave.
Contra Costa County
Antioch
Senior/Nick Rodriquez Community Center – 213 F St.
EHSD District Office: 4545 Delta Fair Blvd.
Pleasant Hill
EHSD District Office: 400 Ellinwood Way
Richmond
EHSD District Office: 1305 Macdonald Ave.
Santa Clara County
Cupertino
Cupertino Senior Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd.
Gilroy
Gilroy Library: 350 W 6th St.
Mountain View
Mountain View Public Library: 585 Franklin St
San Jose
Camden Community Center: 3369 Union Ave.
Mayfair Community Center: 2039 Kammerer Ave.
Roosevelt Community Center: 901 E. Santa Clara St.
Santa Clara
Senior Center: 1303 Fremont St.
Saratoga
Saratoga Library: 13650 Saratoga Ave.
This list will be updated as necessary.