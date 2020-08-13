LIST: Cooling centers around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Record or near-record heat is expected across the Bay from Friday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service,

With temperatures approaching triple digits, you may be looking to cool down somewhere if your house doesn’t have air conditioning.

Here’s an updated list of cooling centers around the Bay:

Alameda County

Livermore

Robert Livermore Community Center: 4444 East Ave.

Contra Costa County

Antioch

Senior/Nick Rodriquez Community Center – 213 F St.

EHSD District Office: 4545 Delta Fair Blvd.

Pleasant Hill

EHSD District Office: 400 Ellinwood Way

Richmond

EHSD District Office: 1305 Macdonald Ave.

Santa Clara County

Cupertino

​Cupertino Senior Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd.

Gilroy

Gilroy Library​: 350 W 6th St.

Mountain View

Mountain View Public Library​: 585 Franklin St

San Jose

Camden Community Center: 3369 Union Ave.

Mayfair Community Center: 2039 Kammerer Ave.

Roosevelt Community Center: 901 E. Santa Clara St.

Santa Clara

Senior Center: 1303 Fremont St.

Saratoga

Saratoga Library: 13650 Saratoga Ave.

This list will be updated as necessary.