Live updates: Weather forces BART delays in all directions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The latest breaking news, weather, and traffic updates as an Atmospheric River bringing heavy rains and gusty winds through the Bay Area Monday.

7:10 a.m.

SFO reports 18 flight delays, 5 cancellations.

Ongoing: Traffic crash WB-80 under CA-12 in Fairfield; right lanes remain blocked.

Ongoing: Crash SB-680 south of Vargas in Fremont; left lanes remain blocked

7:08 a.m.

7:05 a.m.

BART is reporting a 10-minute delay to all destinations due to weather conditions.

6:50 a.m.

Downed tree reported EB-580 at 98th Avenue in Oakland.

More traffic hot spots:

6:48 a.m.

A portion of Ashby Avenue in Berkeley near I-580 is closed due to flooding. Westbound direction of Ashby, west of Seventh St., will be closed for the next several days, police said. Avoid the area.

6:43 a.m.

Standing water reported in far right lane of Bay Bridge headed into San Francisco.

6:35 a.m.

6:17 a.m.

Traffic collision and spill, NB-101 south of W Railroad Ave in Cotati. Right Lanes Blocked.

SB-680 south of Vargas Rd. in Fremont – Sig Alert – several lanes blocked.

Major BART delays on the Richmond line in Berryessa; Richmond and Millbrae directions.

Traffic collision NB-680 north of Willow Pass Rd. in Concord.

6:11 a.m.

SFO is reporting 16 flight delays and 5 cancellations. Check the latest with your specific airline.

6:05 a.m.

The Atmospheric River is making Monday morning’s commute slick and dangerous. KRON4’s Reyna Harvey shows you some hot spots.

