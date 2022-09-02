People play in the water at Crissy Field East Beach in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images/ File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Friday marks the anniversary of the 2017 Labor Day heat wave that brought record-breaking 106-degree heat to San Francisco. It was the hottest recorded temperature in San Francisco’s history.

“Over the past five years, San Francisco has experienced more extreme weather due to our changing climate. Labor Day Weekend 2017 was a warning to the leaders of our typically temperate city that we had to adapt how we plan and prepare for emergencies,” said Mary Ellen Carroll, Executive Director of the City’s Department of Emergency Management.

San Francisco is facing a heat wave this weekend forecast to peak on Monday. Luckily, this early September heat wave will be nowhere near triple digits in the city.

“We’re not going to see any record breakers in San Francisco because we have a slight onshore flow. The ocean moderates the bay. I would expect San Francisco proper will only see low 80s as the hottest temperature,” KRON4 meteorologist Kyla Grogan said.

The difference between 2017’s record-breaker and the current heat wave is the locations of high-pressure systems. When the city hit 106 degrees, a high-pressure system had moved further into California and sat right on top of the Bay Area, Grogan explained. “That triggered offshore wind and funneled heat,” she said.

Because the current high-pressure system is positioned farther away, the ocean’s onshore cooling effects will keep temperatures along the coast well below 90 degrees.

