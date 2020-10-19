MAP: Bay Area enters severe drought conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A lack of rain and dry weather conditions have pushed portions of the Bay Area into “Severe Drought.”

The North Bay has seen the return of “Extreme Drought” in portions of Solano and Napa Counties and Severe Drought for most other areas.

Short-range forecasts look to remain dry, says KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable.

Data was compiled by the U.S. Drought Monitor, which released its latest map on Thursday.

Data from the Drought Monitor predicts that these temperature increases could extend fire season.

The Bay Area isn’t the only region experiencing uncomfortable weather conditions this season. Record snowfall hit Minnesota this weekend and is expected this week.

More than 45% of the continental U.S. is experiencing a drought, and NOAA is closely monitoring these conditions. The agency released this winter climate outlook for 2020-21.

