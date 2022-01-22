Map: Thousands of PG&E customers without power

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

(KRON) – Thousands of people in the Bay Area are without power Saturday due to a strong wind event, according to PG&E.

Here are the latest numbers from PG&E as of 2:00 p.m.:

San Francisco: 15

Peninsula: 848

North Bay: 426

East Bay: 14,699

South Bay: 93

Bay Area Total: 16,081

Take a look at PG&E’s outage map for the exact areas impacted:

The National Weather Service extended a high wind warning for the North Bay Mountains to 4 PM due to ongoing gusty winds.

Along Skyline Blvd. in the Oakland Hills, strong wings knocked down several trees.

Photo credit: Pam Moore

Credit: CAL FIRE CZU

Credit: CAL FIRE CZU

“During powerful wind events, please be careful when out walking/hiking. Trees can fall with little to no warning. No injuries so far,” Cal Fire CZU tweeted.

According to the Oakland Fire Department, power is expected to be fully restored by the end of the day.