SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An early season heat wave is forecast to hit California next week, with temperatures rising 20 degrees above average in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area.

The National Weather Service Bay Area tweeted, “Are you ready for much warmer weather? High temperatures in some inland areas may reach the mid to upper 80s next week.”

“A significant statewide early season heatwave is possible next week, with at least some daily record highs possible,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain wrote.

“Despite a couple of weak systems affecting NorCal with some modest showers, the next two weeks are looking much drier than average across CA. March is likely to become another key wet season month with well below average precipitation,” Swain wrote.

The heat wave is forecast to begin Tuesday afternoon and last through Thursday.

Before the heat hits, light rain showers will sprinkle the Bay Area with much-needed precipitation on Saturday.

“Light rain arrives Saturday as a weak cold front passes through the region. Enjoy the rainy Saturday as strong high pressure builds, bringing unseasonably warm and dry weather next week,” the NWS tweeted.