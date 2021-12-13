Mini mudslides reported in Santa Cruz CZU burn scar

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Several mini mudslides were triggered by heavy and steady rain in the Santa Cruz mountains Monday.

No major mudslides had been reported in the CZU wildfire burn scar as of Monday afternoon, Santa Cruz County spokesman Jason Hoppin said.

“There are a ton of little ones,” he added.

More than seven inches of rain had already dumped on the mountains by 10 a.m.

The most significant mudslide was reported on Alta Via Drive between Brookdale and Boulder Creek.

Santa Cruz County officials did not issue evacuations warnings in the CZU burn scar because the brunt of the storm shifted south toward Monterey County.

“We are getting a lot of water, but it’s spread out. For a debris flow to occur, (rainfall) has to be super intense in a short amount of time. We are seeing normal winter weather stuff so far. We are not really taking it on the chin.”

The San Lorenzo River, which flows down from the mountains through the City of Santa Cruz, swelled to 2 ½ feet below flood stage. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for Santa Cruz that will remain in effect until 6:30 p.m.

Along with rain, an atmospheric river-driven storm blew in powerful winds. The NWS recorded peak gusts of 79 mph at elevations over 2,700 feet.

The heaviest rainfall is forecast to pour Monday night.