SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A weak system arriving in the Bay Area this week will bring unsettled weather conditions including the possibility of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Light to moderate showers are possible beginning Monday night around 10 p.m. and lasting through about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition to rain, gust winds are also possible. Isolated to scattered rain showers are forecast for early Tuesday, the NWS said. A second system arriving on Wednesday could bring additional rain later in the week and into the weekend.

Both systems are expected to bring beneficial rain with no major flooding concerns. However, the combination of moderate rain with strong winds could cause small trees and branches to fall, the NWS warns.

The weather service recommends allowing extra travel time and leaving extra space between cars.