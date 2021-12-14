More rain headed to the Bay Area: Here’s when

Holiday lights line trees as a pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking in the rain in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A major winter storm hitting Northern California is expected to intensify and bring travel headaches and a threat of localized flooding after an abnormally warm fall in the U.S. West. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

(BCN) – More rainy weather is on the way to the Bay Area later this week after a strong storm blew through the region on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to spread across the Bay Area on Wednesday into Thursday, with cold temperatures in the lower to mid-30s expected late Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Forecasters say isolated thunderstorms are possible in the region on Wednesday afternoon into Thursday and are likely to be accompanied by gusty winds.

Up to 2 inches of rain could fall in the North Bay through Thursday night, with lesser amounts elsewhere in the region, and wind speeds up to 40 mph are in the forecast, according to the weather service.