SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More rain is on the way to the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered showers will linger through Wednesday night, with another push of rain possible for Thursday morning, the NWS said.

Rainfall will be greatest in the North Bay, where 0.25 inch to 0.75 inch of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts in the hills. Around the rest of the Bay Area, we will see 0.15 inch to 0.50 inch with lesser amounts in some valleys, the NWS said.

The National Weather Service advises:

Planning on wet roadways

Allowing for extra travel time

Leaving extra space between vehicles

Widespread drizzle is expected ahead of a rain band that will bring light to moderate rain. Thursday’s rain could bring the possibility of thunderstorms, according to KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow.

Friday should see things dry out, and it will likely remain that way in the coming days.

Stick with KRON4 for the latest on SF Bay Area weather.