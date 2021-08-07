Live map: Bay Area air quality advisory extended again

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Saturday extended an air quality advisory for the region due to smoke through Sunday, Aug. 8.

According to the BAAQMD, smoke from the McFarland, Monument, Dixie and River Complex fires is expected to continue to impact the Bay Area, particularly at higher elevation locations in the North Bay and East Bay.

However, officials said the smoke is above 1,500 feet and is not expected to cause widespread unhealthy air quality across the Bay Area.

Smoky, hazy skies will be visible across the Bay Area, impacting regions including Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, as well as inland portions of the East Bay including Livermore and Concord, and higher elevation locations.

The Bay Area will see some relief Sunday, as onshore winds are expected to become stronger during Saturday afternoon into Sunday. The threat of smoke will decrease by the start of the work-week, officials said in a statement.

If possible, stay inside with your doors and windows closed until smoke levels subside and if temperatures allow. It’s also recommended you set your A/C units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.