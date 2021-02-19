More snow to hit Sierras tonight

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – The National Weather Service is predicting multiple inches of snow as a new storm rolls into the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

The heaviest precipitation is expected to start this evening and continue into the overnight hours.

Elevations above 4,500 feet can expect another 4 to 8 inches of snow, as totals begin to catch up to seasonal averages.

Be prepared for mountain travel to be impacted. Chains will be required to help handle slick conditions.

The storm that hit the state earlier in the month boosted snow totals to a 70% seasonal average. Officials hope this storm will continue to build on those numbers.