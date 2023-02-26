SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Just days after snow hit some parts of California for the first time in years, more winter weather is forecasted to hit the Bay Area in the coming days.

Areas above 2,500 feet are expecting to see snow, gusty winds and poor visibility, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. A winter weather advisory has been issued by NWS, starting at 10 p.m. Sunday night for the North Bay. Mountains in the North Bay that sit above 3,000 feet are forecasted to see about 5-10 inches of snow, KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez says.

(Photo courtesy of NWS)

The Sierra Nevada mountains are still facing a blizzard warning. The area is expected to see 4-8 feet of snow on the highest peaks along with 2-4 feet of snow in the valleys in the coming days, according to Rodriguez.

Snow isn’t the only thing to look out for the coming days. According to NWS, the bulk of the Bay Area is currently under a thunderstorm outlook for Monday morning and afternoon. NWS is predicting dangerous lightning, localized flooding, strong gusty winds and even small hail.

(Photo courtesy of NWS)

By Wednesday, the weather should calm down, but winds could reach 40-50 mph, Rodriguez says. Be sure to keep up to date with the latest weather forecast at KRON4.