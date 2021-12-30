Most of Bay Area moves out of ‘exceptional’ drought category

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Most parts of the San Francisco Bay Area have moved out of the ‘exceptional’ drought category on Thursday, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable.

Most in the region moved to the ‘severe’ category, although parts of the East Bay remain in the ‘extreme.’

HUGE improvements in the state's drought in this week's just released drought monitor. For the first time the Bay Area is completely relieved of exceptional drought conditions (maroon) after days of rain. The Sierra solidly returning to severe drought. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/VxqrVOLByR — John Shrable (@JohnShrable) December 30, 2021

The Bay Area has seen multiple rainstorms that have helped the drought issue, including a severe storm back in October that prompted evacuations, flooding, power outages, etc.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the levels of drought from least to most severe goes in this order: abnormal, moderate, severe, extreme, and exceptional.

Most of the Bay Area improved two levels from ‘exceptional’ to ‘severe’ drought, dating back from Oct. 1 to Thursday.

The exceptional drought category, as defined by the federal agency, includes air quality, water shortages, and wildfire being affected.

“Poor air quality affects health; greenhouse gas emissions increase as hydropower production decreases; West Nile Virus outbreaks rise.”

“Fire season is very costly; number of fires and area burned are extensive.”

“Water shortages are widespread; surface water is depleted; federal irrigation water deliveries are extremely low; junior water rights are curtailed; water prices are extremely high; wells are dry, more and deeper wells are drilled; water quality is poor;”