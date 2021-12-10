Most significant amount of rainfall in over a month coming to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A majority of the Bay Area saw some rainfall — though minimal — Wednesday night, averaging between .05 to .10 inches.

That number is expected to increase this weekend.

The Atmospheric River will bring most parts of the Bay Area between 1½ to 3 inches of rainfall, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable.

Widespread rainfall returns on Dec. 11-13 from late Saturday and into Monday — the highest amount of rainfall in over a month, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

National Weather Service

Residents should expect slick roads and some gusty winds.

Minor flooding is possible, the NWS said.

The agency advises residents to monitor weather information throughout the weekend, drive with caution, and clear rain gutters/storm drains.