Much needed rain falls on Bay Area

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – People are ducking for cover trying to escape the wind and the rain.

Rain jackets, umbrellas and hats could be seen all over downtown Walnut Creek.

People are shopping early sales and kids are enjoying time off from school.

“My friends and I are just shopping around enjoying the cold weather,” explains Kaitlyn Camaquyn.

The rain has been off and on all afternoon. People are bundled up and some of them are unhappy about the cooler temperatures.

Walnut Creek residents Melina Rafferty and Anne Keefer says, ”It’s just colder than usual. Getting used to it. We are kind of wimps for living in California, we are not used to rain.”

Javon Hendrix from Walnut Creek said, “It’s very cold. It’s very windy and it looks like it’s about to rain soon, I’m not going to lie. So I don’t want to get too cold or too wet.”

Some shoppers are enjoying the change in weather, after a very dry few months in the Bay Area.

Drew and Miles Shellon from Walnut Creek said, “I’m so excited the rain is back I love the rain.”

The cold temperatures, the rain, the wind, reminding them that winter is on its way.

“Definitely feels like Thanksgiving now, finally hitting Fall and Winter now,” said Drew and Miles Shellon.

