NWS: Extremely Critical fire weather risk across NorCal

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The National Weather Service is warning of Dangerous Critical to Extremely Critical fire weather conditions across northern California today and Monday.

Cities that are at risk include Oakland, Fremont, Santa Rosa, Redding, Chico, San Jose, San Francisco, and Sacramento.

Dangerous Critical to Extremely Critical fire weather conditions are expected across portions of northern California today, as strong offshore winds occur over critically dry fuels. Strongest winds are expected tonight into early Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/PdsGYrOGgb — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) October 25, 2020

The strongest winds are expected tonight and tomorrow morning.

