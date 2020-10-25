NWS: Extremely Critical fire weather risk across NorCal

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The National Weather Service is warning of Dangerous Critical to Extremely Critical fire weather conditions across northern California today and Monday.

Cities that are at risk include Oakland, Fremont, Santa Rosa, Redding, Chico, San Jose, San Francisco, and Sacramento.

The strongest winds are expected tonight and tomorrow morning.

