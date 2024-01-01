(KRON) – The National Weather Service forecasts a Pacific storm system this week with the “bulk of rain” falling from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Rain is expected to be 0.5-1.5 inches for inland regions and 1.5-3 inches near the coast.

KRON4’s Weather Anchor Gayle Ong forecasts gusty winds on Tuesday. “Southerly winds upwards of 20-30 mph to develop during the heaviest downpours between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m,” said Ong.

According to Ong, the showers are expected to linger into Wednesday. Ong forecasts dry weather will return late Wednesday and Thursday. However, for Friday, a quick-moving, low-pressure system is forecasted, increasing the chance of rain. On Saturday another system is forecasted.

For safety, allow extra travel time and leave extra space between cars. Moderate rain with strong gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and branches. Be safe out on the roads.