SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Parts of the Bay Area will experience “excessive heat” this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather agency issued an alert Sunday saying temperatures in the eastern parts of the Bay Area will be “dangerously warm” on Tuesday.

NWS says the “excessive heat watch” can result in high temperatures of 100 to 105 degrees. East Bay cities such as Concord and Livermore will be among those affected. A map posted by the agency shows Solano County, Contra Costa County and parts of Alameda County are expected to feel the heat.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for eastern portions of our area on Tuesday as temperatures look to approach dangerously warm conditions.



Be sure to stay weather aware and hydrated.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/ta5MHE48D8 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 14, 2022

With the high temperatures, there will be an increased risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and stroke. The NWS gave some tips on how to prepare:

Limit outdoor activities during the hottest time of day (usually around 1-4 p.m.)

Do not leave pets or kids inside cars

Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs

Try to stay in air-conditioned areas

Drink plenty of fluids

Take extra care for pets, crops, and livestock

If you’re looking to avoid the inland heat, you might want to head to the beach or one of the coastal cities in the Bay Area. According to KRON4 Meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez, it will be 70 degrees Tuesday on the coast.

