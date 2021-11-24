NWS issues frost advisory for East Bay

Residents in the North Bay, East Bay and southern valleys of Monterey and San Benito counties may face frost and cold temperatures over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to an advisory by the National Weather Service.

The weather service predicts that winds from a cold front will bring cooler air across the Bay Area, which coupled with clear skies, may bring temperatures early Wednesday down to between 33 to 40 degrees in interior valleys.

A frost advisory is in effect from 3-9 a.m. for the interior East Bay Valleys, San Benito County and the Southern Salinas Valley.

Temperatures in Sonoma and Napa Valleys are also close to frost advisory levels, the weather service said. Wednesday morning lows could drop to upper 30s to low 40s along the shore, and mid-to-upper-30s in the valleys, according to the advisory.

“Sensitive plants and crops may be at risk in these conditions, along with concerns for homeless encampments that are exposed to the cold air,” said the weather service in its advisory.

For up-to-date weather information, residents can visit www.weather.gov/BayArea.

