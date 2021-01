SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The weather may be nice this weekend, but the National Weather Service wants to remind Bay Area residents that the ocean is a dangerous place.

They’ve issues a high surf advisory and wind warning.

Great reminder. The weather is nice, the beach inviting, but the ocean is a dangerous place.

Stay farther back from the waters edge than you would think needed during times like these.#cawx



Shout out to @CALFIRECZU for the tweet! https://t.co/pnIZ1bVvmt — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 16, 2021

Dangerous surfing is expected at beaches on Saturday, followed by strong offshore winds coming into Northern California.

Busy weather weekend despite no rain. We've got warm temperatures, continued large surf, and strong offshore winds coming. Check out this 2 minute video for some of the details.https://t.co/Fma6IJ6Ain#cawx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 16, 2021

The high surf advisory is in effect until 7 p.m Saturday.

And the wind warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

*WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY (1/17) TO 6 PM TUESDAY (1/19)* Residents in Glass Fire burn area should stay away from fire damaged trees that may be weakened & could fall due to winds.

15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 50 mph. Power outages may occur. Info – @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/wL4I36PLhk — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) January 16, 2021

