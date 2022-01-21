NWS issues strong winds advisory in parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There will be a Wind Advisory for parts of the Bay Area with the strongest winds happening Friday night into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service announced.

The advisory is expected to last in the East Bay and San Francisco Peninsula around 7 a.m. Saturday and in the North Bay around 11 a.m.

The NWS says northerly winds could range from 20 to 35 mph with gusts from 50 to 70 mph are possible.

The agency also advises residents to secure loose outdoor objects/structures.

The winds could blow down trees and cause some power outages, according to the NWS.

The Santa Cruz Mountains are also included in the advisory.

Bay City News contributed to this report.