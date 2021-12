SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As the winter weather ramps up in the Bay Area, the temperatures are about to go down.

Downtown San Francisco has the potential to drop below 40 degrees Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

The agency says it would be the first time the city’s temperature dropped that low since Jan. 6, 2017 — nearly five years ago.

Interesting note: Downtown SF has the potential to drop below 40 degrees Tuesday morning. The last day this occurred was Jan 6, 2017 (min temp was 39). #CAwx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 27, 2021

According to NWS, other predicted Tuesday morning lows include Concord at 35 degrees, Napa at 32, San Jose at 36.