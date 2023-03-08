OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Wind and lots of rain is expected in Oakland starting Thursday morning and city officials urge residents to prepare and even volunteer to prevent flooding. Forecasters with the National Weather Service have issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area, which includes a 40 percent chance of flash flooding Thursday night into Friday morning.

Oakland residents can expect 2 to 2.5 inches of rain between Thursday morning and Friday night, weather service officials said. It will get windy Thursday morning, too.

“It will be particularly windy,” National Weather Service meteorologist Dalton Behringer said. “We could see gusts of 45 to 50 mph” in the city.

Gusts of 55 mph might occur in the Oakland Hills, he said. With the consistent rain recently, soils are saturated. That increases the chance that trees could fall, Behringer said.

Emergencies such as downed trees or limbs can be reported by calling 311 or (510) 615-5566. If it’s challenging to get a hold of someone by calling 311, residents can call the Oakland Fire Department’s non-emergency line at (510) 444-3322.

Other emergencies that can be reported to 311 include flooding, overflowing sewers and street signals that aren’t working. Non-emergencies can be reported online at https://www.oaklandca.gov/services/oak311.

City officials are asking residents to adopt a drain in their neighborhood to help prevent flooding. Public works crews are clearing storm inlets and many residents have adopted a drain, but many thousands of drains remain available for adoption. The city can give residents supplies such as rakes, brooms, dust pans, and bags.

Call (510) 238-7630 or go to https://www.oaklandca.gov/services/sign-up-for-adopt-a-drain to sign up.

Up to 10 free sandbags and up to 20 feet of plastic sheeting are available to each Oakland household while supplies last. Pick them up at the Municipal Service Center at 7101 Edgewater Drive on Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

