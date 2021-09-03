Officials extend Bay Area air quality advisory through Labor Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Friday announced it is extending an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke through Monday, Sept. 6.

According to the BAAQMD, smoke from the wildfires in Northern California is expected to continue to cause hazy and smoky skies across the Bay Area through Monday.

Air quality is expected to be generally in the “moderate range” on the Air Quality Index.

At this time, officials said pollution levels aren’t expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert is in effect.

If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It’s also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their AC units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from coming inside.