(KRON) — They say when it rains in the Bay Area this time of year, it snows in Tahoe, and this week was no exception. Over 15 inches of new snow fell on the upper mountain of Palisades Tahoe over the past 24 hours, according to a resort spokesperson.

The resort said it is expecting more, but at the moment, its terrain offerings remain the same.

“The new snow will definitely help us as we aim to expand and get more of the mountain open,” the spokesperson said.

(Photo: Palisades Tahoe) (Photo: Palisades Tahoe) (Photo: Palisades Tahoe) (Photo: Palisades Tahoe)

As a result of this week’s snow, chain control is in effect on Interstate 80 over the Donner Summit, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP also said that more snow is on the way.

“Don’t let the blue skies fool you as we are expecting another fast-moving storm this afternoon with more snow on its way,” the CHP posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The National Weather Service said on Thursday it had recorded more than a foot of snow at several sites in the Sierra. In addition to the 15 inches at Palisades, the NWS reported:

14 inches at Sugar Bowl

12 inches at Sierra at Tahoe

12 inches at Donner Peak

12 inches at Bear Valley

The NWS advises that drivers remain caution traveling to the mountains. Thursday as winter conditions continue.

Bay City News contributed to this story.