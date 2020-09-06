PG&E: Power Shutoff watch for Tuesday, Wednesday due to hot winds

(KRON) – PG&E has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) watch for Tuesday and Wednesday as CAL ISO has declared a statewide Stage 2 Emergency due to excessive heat driving up electricity use and putting strain on the grid.

Extreme dryness and hot winds could cause wildfires, making it necessary for PG&E to turn off electricity.

Several Bay Area counties should be prepared for power shutoffs.

Conditions affecting a possible PSPS event can change quickly and the actual impact of a future PSPS event is uncertain.

Photo: PG&E

PG&E has also issued a Flex Alert until Monday night due to the heat wave.

The ISO advises Californians to conserve electricity in the afternoons and evening:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.

Defer use of major appliances.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Unplug unused electrical devices.

Close blinds and drapes.

Use fans when possible.

Limit time the refrigerator door is open.

Here’s what you can do before 3 p.m. each day the Flex Alert is in effect:

“Pre-cool” your home, or lower air conditioning thermostats.

Charge electric vehicles.

Charge mobile devices and laptops.

Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances.

Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.

More tips on how to prepare and save energy can be found here.

