PG&E: Power Shutoff watch for Tuesday, Wednesday due to hot winds

(KRON) – PG&E has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) watch for Tuesday and Wednesday as CAL ISO has declared a statewide Stage 2 Emergency due to excessive heat driving up electricity use and putting strain on the grid.
Extreme dryness and hot winds could cause wildfires, making it necessary for PG&E to turn off electricity.
Several Bay Area counties should be prepared for power shutoffs.
PG&E has also issued a Flex Alert until Monday night due to the heat wave.
The ISO advises Californians to conserve electricity in the afternoons and evening:
- Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.
- Defer use of major appliances.
- Turn off unnecessary lights.
- Unplug unused electrical devices.
- Close blinds and drapes.
- Use fans when possible.
- Limit time the refrigerator door is open.
Here’s what you can do before 3 p.m. each day the Flex Alert is in effect:
- “Pre-cool” your home, or lower air conditioning thermostats.
- Charge electric vehicles.
- Charge mobile devices and laptops.
- Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances.
- Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.
More tips on how to prepare and save energy can be found here.
