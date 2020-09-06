PG&E: Power Shutoff watch for Tuesday, Wednesday due to hot winds

(KRON) – PG&E has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) watch for Tuesday and Wednesday as CAL ISO has declared a statewide Stage 2 Emergency due to excessive heat driving up electricity use and putting strain on the grid.

Extreme dryness and hot winds could cause wildfires, making it necessary for PG&E to turn off electricity.

Several Bay Area counties should be prepared for power shutoffs.

Conditions affecting a possible PSPS event can change quickly and the actual impact of a future PSPS event is uncertain.
Photo: PG&E

PG&E has also issued a Flex Alert until Monday night due to the heat wave.

The ISO advises Californians to conserve electricity in the afternoons and evening:

  • Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.
  • Defer use of major appliances.
  • Turn off unnecessary lights.
  • Unplug unused electrical devices.
  • Close blinds and drapes.
  • Use fans when possible.
  • Limit time the refrigerator door is open.

Here’s what you can do before 3 p.m. each day the Flex Alert is in effect:

  • “Pre-cool” your home, or lower air conditioning thermostats.
  • Charge electric vehicles.
  • Charge mobile devices and laptops.
  • Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances.
  • Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.

More tips on how to prepare and save energy can be found here.

