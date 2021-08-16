PG&E warns of possible power shutoffs amid fire danger

Wildfire Resources

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – PG&E is considering Public safety power shutoffs for approximately 39,000 customers on Tuesday and Wednesday across Northern California as weather conditions bring increased fire danger.

The PSPS is expected to impact the following counties: Butte, Shasta, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Napa, Plumas, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.

Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the PSPS.

