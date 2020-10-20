Picturesque snowfall in western Minnesota amid storm warning

A winter storm warning was issued for parts of central and western Minnesota as snow fell on October 20, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The NWS said it expected four to six inches of snow to accumulate. The weather service said Tuesday’s storm could create “near-record October daily snowfall amounts.” Snow had already hit the Minneapolis area on October 16.
Twitter user @redrocks222 said this footage shows snowfall in Canby, Minnesota, near the South Dakota border.
