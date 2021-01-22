Here’s when a possible atmospheric river is forecast for the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Don’t put those umbrellas away just yet.
Rain showers came down across the Bay Area on Friday, but according to official weather services we can expect to see more rain over the next week.
The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes posted to Twitter saying a potential ‘Atmospheric River’ could make landfall next week.
Multiple rainstorms and cold temperatures over the next week could create the potential atmospheric river by Wednesday.
This could bring about three inches of rain in parts of the Bay Area.
According to the National Weather Service, scattered showers will continue throughout Friday.
Parts of the Bay Area received about a tenth of an inch of rain by 9 a.m. on Friday and Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County even got some snow.
The NWS says the Bay is expected to get more rain over the next few days with a chance of thunderstorms.
The next storm is expected to roll through on Sunday and Monday.