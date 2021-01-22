Here’s when a possible atmospheric river is forecast for the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Don’t put those umbrellas away just yet.

Rain showers came down across the Bay Area on Friday, but according to official weather services we can expect to see more rain over the next week.

The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes posted to Twitter saying a potential ‘Atmospheric River’ could make landfall next week.

Multiple rainstorms and cold temperatures over the next week could create the potential atmospheric river by Wednesday.

This could bring about three inches of rain in parts of the Bay Area.

CW3E AR Outlook: A brief look into the potential #AtmosphericRiver currently forecast to make landfall next week. Due to long lead-times, forecast uncertainty is currently high. Stay tuned for more information as this event approaches. #CAwx



Link: https://t.co/XxRYCz7sfa pic.twitter.com/KeIQXQ4mgJ — CW3E Scripps (@CW3E_Scripps) January 22, 2021

According to the National Weather Service, scattered showers will continue throughout Friday.

Parts of the Bay Area received about a tenth of an inch of rain by 9 a.m. on Friday and Mount Hamilton in Santa Clara County even got some snow.

Winter has returned! Rain showers and isolate t-storm or two later in the day and cooler temperatures. Mostly dry tonight-Sat. Another round of rainfall Sun-Mon with lowering snow levels. ⚠️Potential atmospheric river arrives middle of next week.⚠️ Stay tuned! #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/r2p6RxabU5 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 22, 2021

The NWS says the Bay is expected to get more rain over the next few days with a chance of thunderstorms.

The next storm is expected to roll through on Sunday and Monday.