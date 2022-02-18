Possible light rain, freezing temperatures coming in parts of Bay Area: NWS

A cold weather front brings clouds skies and rainstorms to downtown San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists say the storms are just the beginning of an “atmospheric river” that will bring more intense rainfall and heavy snow in the Sierras. A significant storm ramped up Sunday with snow in Northern California that forced drivers to wrap their tires in chains and light rain in the lower elevations. The storm promises to drop up to 8 feet of snow on the highest peaks and drench other parts of the state. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After many people in the Bay Area, especially San Francisco, enjoyed days of sunny weather this week during wintertime, things may change next week.

There will be a small chance for light rain on Tuesday Feb. 22, and freezing temperatures are possible for some areas, the National Weather Service Bay Area announced Friday morning.

Chance of Rain

The chance of rain may excite San Francisco residents who have been more than 40 days without it.

However, if it does indeed rain, the amounts would be a very light 0.01″ to 0.1,” according to NWS.

Gilroy has the highest chance of rainfall at around 38%, according to a NWS map. The Livermore area has a chance of rainfall of around 20% with Half Moon Bay at 18% and San Francisco at 11%.

The first two months of 2022 are on track to be the driest January and February in California history.

After record-setting storms in both the month of October and December, the usual wet month of January has yet to have much of that rainfall.

Freezing Temperatures

Overnight temperatures could hit the low 30s in many parts of the Bay Area, the NWS said.

NWS posted a map of next Wednesday’s low temperatures.

San Francisco’s low is predicted to be around 42 degrees, 34 in Concord, and 35 in San Jose.

Bay City News contributed to this report.