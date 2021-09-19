Power outages impacting thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area

A mass power outage is affecting thousands of PG&E customers across the Bay Area Sunday morning.

The city of Richmond is currently experiencing 32 outages affecting 7,371 customers.

In San Pablo, there are 14 outages affecting 1,781 customers.

As of 7 a.m., there were over 19,000 reported outages across the Bay Area.

September 19, 2021 Affected Customers Peninsula 2,361 North Bay 14,394 San Francisco 2,488 South Bay 1

Check the interactive map for live updates on the power outages:

PG&E says the cause of the outages are weather-related, due to the fog and mist. After a long time without rain, dust accumulates on power lines. When the first mist or rain arrives after a long dry spell, it turns this mixture into mud, which conducts electricity.

Crews are working to restore power.

Check back for updates.