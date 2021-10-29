Rain again? October ends with a splash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rain is back in the forecast this week.

Halloween weekend will stay dry in the Bay Area, but November starts with some light rainfall on Monday.

Current models are predicting one to two tenths inches of rain, with higher totals of 0.25-0.75 inches across Sonoma County, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will dry the region back up and bring in some warmer temperatures as well. But the forecast says rain will return on Wednesday and early Thursday, with wet weather most likely impacting the North Bay.

After that, the showers appear to end – but the NWS said there will be another chance of rain closer to Veterans Day, which is November 11.