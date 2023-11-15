SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This week’s much-anticipated rainfall is finally making its way into the greater Bay Area Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS advises drivers to plan on wet roadways for the evening commute and to allow for extra travel time.

Showers were seen over the Bay Area and Central Coast already this morning, the NWS said. More widespread rain showers are expected this afternoon and into the evening. Bay Area rainfall is expected to be light to occasionally moderate with showers continuing into Thursday.

The second of two systems is expected to arrive in the Bay Area Friday into Saturday morning and is trending wetter. This second system may bring a slight chance of thunderstorms. Despite the potential for locally heavy rainfall, no major flooding concerns are projected through the week.

