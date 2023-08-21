SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rain and wind were reported in parts of the Bay Area Monday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary made their way into the region. Scattered showers are possible in the City of San Francisco, with an outside chance for thunder and lightning, according to the SF Department of Emergency Management.

Stronger showers were tracked moving northwards toward the SF peninsula earlier in the day, according to the National Weather Service. Heavier rain and gusty winds are also possible, the NWS said.

While the storm isn’t expected to bring anything like the heavy downpours and flooding experienced in parts of Southern California, it is bringing unsettled weather with the potential for brief and isolated showers across the Bay Area, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable.

Monday’s clouds and wet weather have brought some respite from the weekend’s humidity. Temperatures are supposed to start climbing back up on Tuesday, with the 90s possible in some inland areas.

In addition to the storm, a low-pressure system hanging just off the coast is also contributing to Monday’s unsettled weather.

Bay City News contributed to this report.