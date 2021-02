SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Brace yourself for some rain in the Bay Area later this week.

The National Weather Service tweeted that light amounts of beneficial rain will hit parts of the Bay Area on Thursday and Friday.

Wetter pattern arrives later this week. Beneficial rain on the way with light amounts…here's a look at the forecast totals for Thu-Fri. (Red outlines are burn scars) #cawx pic.twitter.com/x3OOQz4nqA — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 8, 2021

Plan for a trend of weather that will remain cooler and cloudier than the end of last week and this past weekend.