SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – To kick off a new month, expect wet weather across the Bay Area this weekend.

A pattern change to wetter weather likely for early March! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fbTfadgk2O — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 2, 2021

According to the National Weather Service, the Bay Area will continue with dry, mild temperatures through Thursday but come Friday, we will see a change.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the 50s, 60s range, with light rainfall and gusty winds.

The NWS says coastal mountains could get a half-inch to an inch and other regions could get less than a half-inch.