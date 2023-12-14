SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rain is returning to the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system approaching the region will bring a 72-hour window during which we’ll see a high likelihood of getting at least 1 inch of rain across much of the region, the NWS said.

Rain could begin as early as Saturday morning and continue until Tuesday morning. The NWS said there is a high probability of the Bay Area and coastal regions getting over an inch of rain during this period.

This approaching wet weather event has the potential to become the first big storm system of this winter. Possible impacts include roadway flooding, the NWS warns. Next week’s rain could also have an impact on holiday travel.

Much of the Bay Area will see at least between 1 to 2 inches of rain during next week’s wet weather event. However, the NWS projects the most likely rainfall totals as being between 2 to 3 inches for much of the region.

There is also potential for more rain — up to 7 or 8 inches in parts of the North Bay and along the Central Coast.

This weekend will start warm and dry before the rain pushes in, most likely on Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The system could also bring up to 2 feet of snow to parts of the Sierra, Shrable added.