SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rain is set to return to the Bay Area Tuesday night and will continue through early Friday, according to the National Weather Service. This week’s rain event will bring wet roadways that will slow commute times, the NWS said.

In San Francisco, there is a 70% chance of receiving at least half an inch of rain between Tuesday and Friday. In Cloverdale in the North Bay, there is an 83% chance of receiving half an inch during that same time period.

Forecasters are predicting a brief warming trend Monday that will continue into Tuesday before a trough of low pressure causes unsettled weather to return. Rainfall this week will be heaviest on Wednesday, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable.

Dense Fog Advisory Monday

A Dense Fog Advisory has been posted for Monday in the Interior North Bay Valleys and the Northern San Francisco Bay. Visibility could be reduced to as low as 1/4 mile at times, the NWS said.

During the fog advisory, the NWS advises that people:

Travel carefully and prepare for sudden visibility changes

Turn on low-beam headlights when approaching fog

Drive slowly and keep your distance from other vehicles

Consider delaying travel

Monday’s fog advisory lasts through 10 a.m.

Bay City News contributed to this report.