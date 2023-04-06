SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Light rain is expected to begin falling around the Bay Area late in the day on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The rain is the result of a weak frontal boundary.

Rain is expected to spread southward on Friday as the boundary moves through the Bay Area and dissipates over the Central Coast. Light showers are expected overnight and could linger into Friday morning, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. Skies are expected to dry out by mid-day Friday with dry conditions expected throughout the weekend for most areas.

Some lingering showers could stretch into Saturday, according to the NWS. Wet roadways could lead to a slower Friday morning commute with localized ponding of water.