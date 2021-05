SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The National Weather Service has canceled its Red Flag Warning that was set to last until Tuesday evening.

NWS tweeted “Stay weather aware as weak cells are still over the North Bay; however, most moisture has moved north of our area and instability has decreased giving us confidence to let the warning expire early.”

We have CANCELLED the Red Flag Warning.



Stay weather aware as weak cells are still over the North Bay; however, most moisture has moved north of our area and instability has decreased giving us confidence to let the warning expire early.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/bG8PKPr6Sn — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 24, 2020

