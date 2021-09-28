Wildfire Resources

Red Flag Warning for Lake Tahoe lifted

Weather

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The National Weather Service issue of a Red Flag Warning in the greater Lake Tahoe/Truckee area for critical fire conditions has been lifted Tuesday morning, the North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a press release.

Local fire officials said they issued an order that banned all sources of outdoor open flames in these areas while the warning is in effect, which prohibited the use of gas, propane and grills.

The U.S. Forest Service — Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit will be holding a community meeting Tuesday via Facebook Live at 5 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to submit questions in an email to 2021.caldor@firenet.gov by 3 p.m.

