Red Flag Warning issued for parts of the Bay Area

(KRON) A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the North Bay mountains, East Bay Hills, and the Santa Cruz mountains due to poor humidity from the heat wave, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning will be in effect at 10 pm Monday – 8 am Wednesday for the North Bay and East Bay. And 10 am Tuesday – 8 am Wednesday for the Santa Cruz mountains.
