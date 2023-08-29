(KRON) — Red Flag warnings have been issued for parts of eastern Napa County beginning Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. The warnings, which go into effect in North Bay interior mountain areas, take effect at 11 p.m. Tuesday and last through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The NWS warns of gusty north winds of 35-40 mph and afternoon relative humidity of 13 to 20%.

Red Flag warnings are issued amid dry and windy conditions that potentially lead to critical fire weather danger. During such warnings, the NWS advises people not to burn outdoors as weather conditions will be conducive to rapid fire spread, and to keep in touch with local officials for up-to-date information regarding the need for evacuations.

Today’s Red Flag Warning was the first one issued by the NWS Bay Area since October 2021.

Areas around Santa Rosa and Cloverdale are also under the warning. Conditions for rapid fire spread are most prominent along the higher terrain in eastern Napa County, according to the NWS.

PG&E has warned of the potential for power cuts in several Northern California counties.