SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Streets throughout Sonoma County are blocked off with signs like these, saying the road is closed because of flooding. This portion of Mark West Station Road in Windsor is already completely covered with water.

One car appeared to be stuck and abandoned in the middle of the road.

Ethan Oughin drives a pick-up truck and says he’s prepared for weather like this.

“I’ve seen this before. I grew up in Sonoma County, been here my whole life every ten years we get a big storm surge and then we get 10 years of drought and then we get a big storm surge, rinse and repeat,” he said.

Oughin was at the Home Depot in Santa Rosa picking up a new water heater. He lives in Forestville and says his home isn’t flooded, but everything is still wet.

“We’ve got a giant hill of dirt above us, the ground gets saturated and the water has nowhere to go,” Oughin said.

He was using a tarp to try and keep his new water heater as dry as he could on the way home. I asked if he had any tips for preparing for more storms.

With the more high winds and flooding on the way, officials say to stay off the roads if you don’t need to be on them.