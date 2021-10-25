Sacramento breaks all-time one-day rainfall record set in 1880

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The all-time one-day rainfall record for the Sacramento, set in 1880, was broken Sunday after 5.44 inches of rain was recorded.

The record, which is 5.28 inches, was tied just before midnight but soon reached 5.3 inches. The 24 hour period for the record ended at 1 a.m.

Before this weekend, Sacramento had only recorded 4.89 inches of rain in all of 2021.

Downtown #Sacramento set an all-time 24 hr rainfall total. 5.44 inches were recorded, breaking the old record of 5.28 inches set back in 1880. #CAwx #CArain #atmosphericriver pic.twitter.com/dI3JoLILeb — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 25, 2021

According to the NWS, excessive rain is likely in much of the valley, and it could see 2 to 6 inches of rain.

A Winter Storm Watch was upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Sunday evening and Monday. The warning will begin 11 p.m. Sunday through 11 p.m. Monday for areas above 6,000 feet, the National Weather Service said.

The rain, which is the result of a bomb cyclone, is causing warnings from the NWS that roadways and small streams could experience flooding. It even extended its Flood Advisory until noon Monday as it expects more heavy rainfall.

The Flood Advisory has been extended until noon Monday as the heavy rainfall continues. Additional rain will result in areas of roadway flooding and continued flooding of small creeks. Never drive through flooded streets! #cawx pic.twitter.com/GeR5hLDtKi — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 25, 2021

Other parts of the state have a Flash Flood Warning until 3 a.m and 5 a.m.

A severe weather warning has been issued in the outlined area. pic.twitter.com/IMsMMzGDWw — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) October 25, 2021

On Sunday, the worsening weather forced the canceling of the 2021 IRONMAN California triathlon.

And PG&E said on Saturday, with some areas expecting up to 10 inches of rain, it has more than 500 crews on standby to respond to potential outages.

Officials expect the heaviest rain to fall Sunday night into Monday morning. The NWS also said thunderstorms are likely Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with small hail, heavy downpours and lightning.

The foothills could see between 4 and 12 inches, possibly more, through Tuesday. As of Sunday evening, some foothill communities experienced about 9 inches of rain. There is a Flash Flood Watch until 5 a.m. Monday for multiple burn scars as rain could cause debris flow.

In Placer County, some residents in Colfax were told to evacuate due to potential debris flow from the River Fire burn area.

Residents should stay alert in case local officials issue evacuations or if conditions begin to feel threatening.