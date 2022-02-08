San Francisco 2022 dry spell already one of the city’s longest during rain season

Coit Tower on the top of Telegraph hill on a sunny day in San Francisco, California, USA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco may be headed for the second-longest dry spell during the winter in its recorded history, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS Bay Area stated in a tweet Monday that downtown has gone 31 days without any measurable rainfall.

If the forecast holds, NWS says this year’s stretch will be the second-longest dry streak during the peak winter rain season of November 1-March 15 that San Francisco has seen since records have been kept.

The second-longest dry streak recorded as of press time was during the rain season of 2014-2015. The longest was in 1876-1877.